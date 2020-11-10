Actor Himansh Kohli, who will soon start shooting for the comedy-drama, Boondi Raita. opened up about a video circulating the internet featuring him apologising to ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar. Read on to know what he said below.

Himansh Kohli called the fake video and asked when such manipulative content be banned on social media.

“I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. And who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What’s more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post,” Himansh Kohli wrote on Instagram Story while posting an image that led to the fake video.

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar broke up two years ago. Last month, Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. Neha and Rohanpreet also released a song titled ‘Nehu da vyah’ to celebrate their wedding.

During a recent conversation, Himansh Kohli opened up about this journey in the industry. He said he is enjoying his journey but mentioned the most important point in his career is yet to come.

He told IANS, “‘Boondi Raita’ has already been announced with its posters. I am not allowed to speak about ‘Boondi Raita’ but this film is very close to my heart. It’s a lovely story. Today, audiences are accepting content-driven films, and I think our film has really good content.”

Himansh Kohli made his debut with the TV series “Humse Hai Liife” in 2011, and entered Bollywood in 2014 with the film “Yaariyan” opposite Rakul Preet Singh. He also featured in films like “Sweetiee Weds NRI” and “Ranchi Diaries”.

