Alia Bhatt resumed shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi by the end of September in Mumbai’s Filmcity. The cast and crew had taken a break from the shoot because of the lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Indian film industry has slowly started getting back to work, and SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the initial films to restart shooting.

Advertisement

Now, Koimoi has a new update on this much-awaited film. We have learnt that an actor from Bhansali’s Padmaavat has joined the cast of this Alia Bhatt starrer. Yes, you read that right. Jim Sarbh, who had played Malik Kafur in the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor starter will play an important role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Jim Sarbh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had got along well while shooting for Padmaavat. “Jim plays a journalist in the film and has already shot for some of his portions. He will soon start shooting for his remaining part as well,” informs a source close to the development.

Jim Sarbh had made his Bollywood debut with the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja, and then went on to feature in films like A Death in the Gunj, Raabta, Sanju, web show Made In Heaven and most recently, Taish. Apparently, besides Alia Bhatt & Jim Sarbh, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features actor Vijay Raaz. It is also rumoured that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan plays Ramnik Lal, the love interest of Gangubai in the film. However, no one has officially confirmed this news as yet.

On the shoot front, Alia Bhatt was recently shooting for the film at Masina Hospital in South Mumbai. She has now gone back to Filmcity. “The shoot is expected to go on till January. The makers have taken all the necessary steps for everyone’s safety on the set,” adds the source.

Alia’s first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled in January, with the film set to release on September 11, 2020. However, because of the pandemic, their schedule went for a toss. A news release date is yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates from the world of entertainment.

Must Read: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Start Girls Vs Boys War On Twitter & We All Want To Be A Part Of It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube