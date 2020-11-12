In 28 years of filmy career, Shah Rukh Khan has crossed some really huge milestones. Both commercially and critically, the actor tasted an unprecedented success. But on several occasions, Khan had been unlucky as he didn’t get his due even after delivering his best.

On the one side, a no-brainer masala film, Chennai Express is SRK’s highest grosser, while on the other side, some of his best films have failed to enjoy commercial success. So, in today’s Fact-O-Meter article, we’ll be talking about his highest-rated film which also happens to be his one of the major flops.

To research about Shah Rukh Khan films, we went through IMDb and we struck with an interesting fact. We checked his highest-rated films, and there we saw Swades on the top spot. It has a rating of 8.2 out of 10. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial ties with Chak De India. Hence, we decided to take a look at the number votes and there, Swades is ahead of Chak De.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades has a vote count of over 82,000, while Chak De India has a count of around 73,000. Both films are amongst SRK’s cults but on the commercial front, Swades was a big flop. Yes, it had just made around 16 crores upon its release in 2004.

So, that’s the sad part of the story, Swades– SRK’s film with the highest rating also happens to be his biggest flop ever!

In one of our Fact-O-Meter articles, we even spoke on SRK’s cent per cent track record of successful films during Diwali.

It was in 1993 when Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed his first Diwali release in the form of Baazigar. The film earned 7.75 crores to emerge as a box office Hit. In 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on Diwali and the rest is history. It earned 53.50 crores at ticket windows. Two years later in 1997, Dil Toh Pagal Hai released and it too was Super Hit with a collection of 35 crores. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai arrived in 1998 and this evergreen rom-com made 47 crores with a Super Hit verdict. In 2000, SRK’s Mohabbatein stormed the ticket windows and pulled off a mammoth earning of 43 crores. His next releases- Veer Zaara (2004), Don (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), Ra. One (2011), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Happy New Year (2014), all emerged successful as well.

