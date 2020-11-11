After nearly eight months of lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, the film industry is finally reeling back to normalcy. Now it seems the big four—Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor will be embracing the new normal and kick off some new projects.

Back in August, Akshay Kumar was the first A-list actor to kick off shooting his upcoming film Bell Bottom, an espionage thriller, in Scotland. He began with a start-to-finish schedule for the film. Now post Diwali, other A-list actors are also kicking off their new projects.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan got back on the set on October 2 to complete the shoot for his much-awaited film Radhe. The actor is now all set to embark on his shoot for another film Antim from November 16. In the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial film, he will be playing the role of a cop, who will be pursuing a gangster, played by brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film is the remake of Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern, which was released in 2018.

Reportedly, the film will shot at a village at the outskirts of Pune and studios in Karjat and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is now returning to the big screen with Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan. The film will begin shooting by end of this month, as per reports. It’s also speculated that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also play pivotal roles in the action thriller film.

Recently, the 55-year-old actor shot a cameo scene for Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi before heading off to the UAE to root for his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in the IPL 2020.

While Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar starrer film, is waiting to be released, the filmmaker is moving on with his next project Cirkus, with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandes will be leading ladies in the film.

As per the report, the film Cirkus, which is inspired by Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, will go on floors next week in Mumbai. The film is eyeing for 2022 opening. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor, who has been away from the big screen for almost three years, has been shooting for Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. While the period drama has been finally wrapped up, the fantasy action adventure is currently being filmed in the city.

Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan-directed yet-untitled rom-com, which will go on floors this month. Shraddha Kapoor has been paired opposite him in the film.

