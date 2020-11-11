Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pyaar Ka Punchnama go hand in hand. Luv Ranjan can probably never plan to continue the franchise without Kartik Aaryan and the actress. Fans wouldn’t want it any other way either. But the transformation from skirt to bikini from 1st to 2nd instalment hasn’t been easy for Nushrratt. Below are all the details you need.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Nushrratt. We even reported a while back about how the actress was not sure about being a part of the Luv Ranjan film at all. Bharuccha even opened up to us about how she had to convince her slightly restricted family to let her wear a bikini.

Opening up about it all, Nushrratt Bharuccha began, “During Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the director and team directly informed us that there is a bikini shot on the beach. There is a proper scene and if you aren’t comfortable, don’t come for the audition. I have that thing that mein ‘audition me avval number se pass hoke ati hu.’ I was like mein eventually nahi karungi lekin audition dene toh mein jaungi.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha continued, “Chalo audition bhi ho gaya, they liked me and wanted to work with me. They had seen Love S*x Aur Dhoka also. So, all the boxes were ticking. Then, this conversation happened and I was like, ‘Sir, mere ghar pe toh bilkul allowed nai hai. Mujhe toh ghar se nikal denge. Mereko personally problem nahi hai par mere ghar pe problem hai. Bolo kya karu?’”

In fact, Luv Ranjan and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama team even gave everything thought to make it work for Nushrratt. “There was actually a whole conversation around if they can go back to the drawing board and figure out a way to make it work somehow. Eventually, I wore a bikini top and skirt since it wasn’t allowed from my house at all. It was non-negotiable. Even that bikini top for my parents was a big deal. So, we pushed them a little more towards taking another step,” she added.

“By PKP 2, I wore a proper bikini. By that time, even I was very confident that it is just an outfit, it’s not a big deal. Even if I go abroad for a holiday, I will wear it. Mai thodi na waha pure kapdo me jaungi, that doesn’t make sense. If I personally don’t mind it, then I don’t mind doing it on screen, that’s a very simple rule. I had to prepare my home accordingly. It took a lot of care and understanding on my parents and my part to kind of let me go and do what I was doing and trust me with it,” Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed.

But the sweetest part remained her grandmother’s reaction to her looks. “My daadi has seen everything and she’s been quite a rockstar. She’s like, ‘aise kapde hai, chal achi toh lag rahi hai,’” Nushrratt concluded.

