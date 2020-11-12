The drug case investigation that began with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death is not dying down anytime soon. As part of the ongoing investigation to crackdown the Bollywood-drugs mafia links, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been questioning Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, South African model Gabriella Demetriades.

Advertisement

Gabriella was summoned the second consecutive day (Thursday, November 12) for question by the NCB officials. She also quizzed for over six hours on Wednesday by the central agency.

Advertisement

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, told The Times of India, “Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. We have now told Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB on Friday.”

As per reports, Gabriella Demetriades arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai in the morning. For those who do not know, the NCB had raided actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai on Monday.

In another raid that was conducted at Rampal residence on Tuesday, electronic gadgets ike laptops, mobile phones and tablets were seized. ANI has also revealed that the agency had questioned Rampal’s driver and took certain documents as well.

Arjun Rampal has also been summoned by the NCB for questioning. Gabriella Demetriades’ brother, Agisialos Demetriades was arrested in a drugs-related case on October 19. He was arrested from a resort in Lonavala. The drugs have were apparently recovered from his possession included Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India. Links between Agisilaos, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have also been found

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

The ongoing drug investigation is part of the NCB’s investigations in the past three months to unravel the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus. In this case that began post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, has seen actor like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Firoz Nadiadwala and many more being quizzed by the central agency.

For more updates about the case, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Swag Se Swagat To Haan Main Galat: A Peppy Playlist For Your Diwali 2020 Intimate Party!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube