In India, festivals hold significant importance in every household. And when we talk about celebrations, it is never complete without good food. We Indian’s are true foodies and irrespective of our diets; we need a great variety of food, especially sweets on each festival. Since Diwali is here, we know there must be a lot of confusion in your minds as to which sweet dish to pick this year? Worry not coz Shilpa Shetty is here to your rescue.

People who follow the actress on Instagram know that apart from fitness and health tips, there is something that she indulges in every Sunday. And it is called ‘Sunday Binge’. On it, Shilpa makes sure to calm her foodie self down and eats like there is no tomorrow.

We list down 5 sweet dishes from Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday Binge which we think can become a part of your Diwali celebration this year. WARNING: They will make you drool even if you have eaten your meal, and make you cry if you are on a diet.

Mumbai’s Aflatoon

Shilpa enjoyed the famous dessert you all only find in Mumbai, especially in the holy month of Ramzan and is called the Aflatoon. The delicious sweet is made with mawa, rava, desi ghee and milk. Some may even add dry fruits to make them rich. This can become an instant hit amongst your family and friends, and your Diwali will be all set.

Rasmalai

Shilpa Shetty binges on mini Rasmalais in this video and justifies that it’s a source of protein since it is made with cottage cheese. ‘Just squeeze out all the sweetness,’ she suggests. Well, Rasmalai’s can never go wrong, and there is hardly anyone who dislikes these delicious wounder balls.

Hot Churros

Deviating slightly from the Indian sweets, we took the western route. Shilpa enjoys crisp and deep-fried churros, and she’s not guilty about it at all, because its ‘Sunday Binge’. She has them with vanilla icecream. Well, for all the young peeps out there, who celebrate Diwali in their own modern way, this one is for you!

A chilled glass of Lassi

I think many of you would agree when we say that having something cold during winters has its own thrill. Be it ice cream, cold curd or a chilled glass of Lassi. Just like how Shilpa Shetty spoons out the thick malai on top of a tall glass of lassi, we are sure you are going to have a gala time sipping your cold lassi as well.

Assortment Of Indian Sweets

Many of you would relate to Shilpa when she said that her favourite Indian sweets consist of Baalushaahi, Coconut Barfi, Motichoor Ladoo and Gujiya. Well, there is no life without enjoyment, and there is no enjoyment without good sweets. Your Diwali would be incomplete without either of these on your plate.

So now you tell us guys, which of these sweets are going to make way into your house this Diwali?

