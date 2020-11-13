Back in March, Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium had just released and the cinemas were closed due to lockdown. Now after 8 months of cinema shut down nationwide, finally a new film is hitting theatres. Yes, we are talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

The Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer is not a big film. But since it’s a Diwali release and that too after such a long time, trade is expecting the film to attract the audience to cinemas. But will it do so? Only time will tell that!

In this story, we’ll discuss the pre-release buzz of the upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Reach

The trailer of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released 3 weeks back and received not so good response from the audience. With less than 10 million views on YouTube, it’s one of the least-watched Bollywood film trailers. The likeability of the trailer is decent to good but that hardly matters when it doesn’t reach enough number of people. Music of the film has also not managed to become popular.

The ground promotions of the film have been weak due to the pandemic situation. It’s also understandable because in this situation producers may not want to put more than enough money on stakes considering there is no guarantee of returns.

I’ll rate the Reach of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari at this moment 4/10.

Buzz

Since the reach of the film is low, there is no chance of its buzz reaching the optimum point. In fact, due to pandemic, there are a lot of people who aren’t considering visiting the cinemas right. Apart from a few hardcore cinema lovers, there is hardly anyone who is looking forward to going and watching the film in theatres.

I’ll rate the buzz of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari as 3/10.

Overall, despite its release in Diwali period, this film is off for a weak start. The film doesn’t have even a reasonable pre-release buzz and hence it will be difficult for the film to open well.

At this moment, it looks like the first post lockdown film can have an opening day of 1-1.5 crore. From there it will rely heavily on positive word of mouth.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is slated to release on November 15.

