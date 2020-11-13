Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Laxmii was one of the most anticipated films of the year. While it did break a few records for the star, it also garnered some very harsh criticism. The film was called out for being a bad remake and even insensitive towards the transgender community. Kumar who is happy about the film being his biggest opener has now opened up about the same and has kept his thoughts. Read on to know exactly what he has to say.

Akshay starrer Laxmii is a remake of South film Kanchana. The movie is directed by Raghava Lawrence who also has the original to his credit. The film alongside Kumar also stars Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Rajesh Sharma and others.

Akshay Kumar talking to Mid Day has now spoken to the portal about the criticism that the film has received. The actor feels great that the film has turned out to be his biggest opening. While on that, he said that he knows a lot of critics do not like his work, but his focus is his audience.

Akshay Kumar said, “I feel great. I know a lot of critics don’t like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience. I am told it’s the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan [2018] or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [2017] or Mission Mangal [2019], the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference.”

Meanwhile, announcing that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii has broken viewership records, Dinsey Plus Hotstar tweeted, #Laxmii breaks all records to become the biggest opening movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! Thank you for all the love. Subscribe now to watch the entertainment blockbuster of the year,” the official handle had tweeted.

In another tweet, they said, “Laxmii becomes @akshaykumar’s biggest opening ever! Thank you all for making this happen.”

