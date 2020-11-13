This Video Clip Of Lucky Ali Singing O Sanam Will Give You All The Emotions You Need Today
Lucky Ali’s Video Clip Of Singing O Sanam Goes Viral & Makes Netizens Recall The Old Good Days

Bollywood in its history has been gifted with a handful of beautiful singers and one of them is Lucky Ali. The soulful singer has given some of the most mesmerising tracks in his career like Aa Bhi Jaa, Safarnama, Hairat, Jaane Kya Dhoondhta Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Ham and many more.

The singer hasn’t been very active in the past few years but his old tracks are still here, as fresh and melodious as ever.

A video of Lucky Ali singing his popular track ‘O Sanam‘ is going viral and it’s all the emotion you need today evening. The video clip is just a little longer than 2 minutes but it’s enough to take you back in all the old good memories. Watch it below:

The video has clearly made the day of Lucky Ali fans and they have flooded the reply section with beautiful comments.

A Twitter user with username @ibhupendra listed down his favourite Lucky Ali songs and wrote, “Lucky Ali is one of my favourites ever! My favourite Lucky Ali songs include:
O Sanam
Dekha hai aise bhi
Na Tum Jano Na Hum
Gori Teri Aakhein
Kitni Haseen Zindagi
Janne Kya Dhundhta Hai”

“Seeing my childhood favorite singer getting older made me cry and tears rolled out automatically. Long live my favorite singer may allah and lord shiva keeps you ever safe” replied @mayankj25121951

“The most underrated Lucky Ali song – “Kabhi aisa lagta hai… Dil mein ek raaz hai…” tweeted @sambitmini

@Mumbaiyyaa tweeted, “Almost all Lucky Ali songs are gold class. It has stamp of a genius, every song is created from the bottom of a pure soul and while listening it takes us to a different world! How can one select one favourite out of such a rich collection! Lucky Ali, the best ever !!”

Take a look at more reactions below:

Did that bring back your old good memories too? Share with us in the comments section down below.

