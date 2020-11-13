Bollywood in its history has been gifted with a handful of beautiful singers and one of them is Lucky Ali. The soulful singer has given some of the most mesmerising tracks in his career like Aa Bhi Jaa, Safarnama, Hairat, Jaane Kya Dhoondhta Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Ham and many more.

The singer hasn’t been very active in the past few years but his old tracks are still here, as fresh and melodious as ever.

A video of Lucky Ali singing his popular track ‘O Sanam‘ is going viral and it’s all the emotion you need today evening. The video clip is just a little longer than 2 minutes but it’s enough to take you back in all the old good memories. Watch it below:

The video has clearly made the day of Lucky Ali fans and they have flooded the reply section with beautiful comments.

Lucky Ali is one of my favourites ever! My favourite Lucky Ali songs include: ❇️ O Sanam

❇️ Dekha hai aise bhi

❇️ Na Tum Jano Na Hum

❇️ Gori Teri Aakhein

❇️ Kitni Haseen Zindagi

❇️ Janne Kya Dhundhta Hai — Bhupendra (@ibhupendra) November 13, 2020

Seeing my childhood favorite singer getting older made me cry and tears rolled out automatically. Long live my favorite singer may allah and lord shiva keeps you ever safe — mayank jha (@mayankj25121951) November 13, 2020

“The most underrated Lucky Ali song – “Kabhi aisa lagta hai… Dil mein ek raaz hai…” tweeted @sambitmini