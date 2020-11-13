Bollywood in its history has been gifted with a handful of beautiful singers and one of them is Lucky Ali. The soulful singer has given some of the most mesmerising tracks in his career like Aa Bhi Jaa, Safarnama, Hairat, Jaane Kya Dhoondhta Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Ham and many more.
The singer hasn’t been very active in the past few years but his old tracks are still here, as fresh and melodious as ever.
A video of Lucky Ali singing his popular track ‘O Sanam‘ is going viral and it’s all the emotion you need today evening. The video clip is just a little longer than 2 minutes but it’s enough to take you back in all the old good memories. Watch it below:
#LuckAli singing ‘o sanam’. What are your favourite Lucky Ali songs? pic.twitter.com/mBc4msHKuY
— Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) November 13, 2020
The video has clearly made the day of Lucky Ali fans and they have flooded the reply section with beautiful comments.
A Twitter user with username @ibhupendra listed down his favourite Lucky Ali songs and wrote, “Lucky Ali is one of my favourites ever! My favourite Lucky Ali songs include:
O Sanam
Dekha hai aise bhi
Na Tum Jano Na Hum
Gori Teri Aakhein
Kitni Haseen Zindagi
Janne Kya Dhundhta Hai”
— Bhupendra (@ibhupendra) November 13, 2020
“Seeing my childhood favorite singer getting older made me cry and tears rolled out automatically. Long live my favorite singer may allah and lord shiva keeps you ever safe” replied @mayankj25121951
Seeing my childhood favorite singer getting older made me cry and tears rolled out automatically. Long live my favorite singer may allah and lord shiva keeps you ever safe
— mayank jha (@mayankj25121951) November 13, 2020
“The most underrated Lucky Ali song – “Kabhi aisa lagta hai… Dil mein ek raaz hai…” tweeted @sambitmini
The most underrated Lucky Ali song – “Kabhi aisa lagta hai… Dil mein ek raaz hai…
— SAMBIT SAHOO (@sambitmini) November 13, 2020
@Mumbaiyyaa tweeted, “Almost all Lucky Ali songs are gold class. It has stamp of a genius, every song is created from the bottom of a pure soul and while listening it takes us to a different world! How can one select one favourite out of such a rich collection! Lucky Ali, the best ever !!”
Almost all Lucky Ali songs are gold class. It has stamp of a genius, every song is created from the bottom of a pure soul and while listening it takes us to a different world! How can one select one favourite out of such a rich collection! Lucky Ali, the best ever !!
— 💜Mumbaiyyaa💜 (@Mumbaiyyaa) November 13, 2020
Take a look at more reactions below:
Channel V and MTV days 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MkiyuIJjf3
— Riaz ᴬᴴᴹᴱᴰ (@karmariaz) November 13, 2020
Voice changed , but soul of the song is just getting better..
No doubt he has created his own genre..
— Indian democracy (@mindometer99) November 13, 2020
ALL of them. My uncle is a huge fan so I grew up listening to his songs. He was ALWAYS ahead of his time and his songs are just so pretty and poetic. Good to see that he’s still weaving magic with that soulful voice of his.
🥺💗✨
— 𝒯𝒾𝒻𝒻𝒶𝓃𝓎⁷ 🕊 (@Tiffy_Russell) November 13, 2020
#luckyali is getting so old…. 😥😥😭😭😭😭😭..
After long time saw him in this video…. 😘😘😘. He is one of kind…. pic.twitter.com/J3A1VExrRQ
— Cogito,ergo sum..!!! (@rohinie_shiv) November 13, 2020
#LuckyAli is 💖…Listening him is always healing😄…The degradation of music and indie-pop in India has been something🤢…Bring back that era plss🤧
— omkarmakwana (@omkarmakwana1) November 13, 2020
ALL! his voice fills my heart and those words !
O sanam
jaane kya dhoondta hai yeh mera dill
so many
ohhh those good old days when songs we meaning full and melodious!
— Dare to do (@humanrocky) November 13, 2020
Lucky Ali got old yaar pic.twitter.com/MwF12zsD0N
— Anonymous (@Anonymous_bird1) November 13, 2020
— Bhupendra (@ibhupendra) November 13, 2020
Did that bring back your old good memories too? Share with us in the comments section down below.
