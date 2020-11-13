After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput that sent shockwaves earlier this year, news of another suicide case has come to limelight. Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra has reportedly committed suicide in Dharamsala. Several celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Emraan Hashmi, Divya Dutta and others have reacted to Asif Basra’s death news. Pooja Bhatt has also reacted to the tragic news.

Asif is one of the popular names in the industry and has worked in many popular films like SSR-led Kai Po Che, Black Friday, Jab We Met, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Krrish 3, Hichki, and many others. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Former actress and filmmaker Pooja Batt took to Twitter on Friday and reacted to the news of Asif Basra’s death. She wrote, “The ones that smile the most often feel the most.. pain included. Shine on wherever you are Asif Basra.. and illuminate our path through these trying times and beyond #AsifBasra.”

The ones that smile the most often feel the most.. pain included. Shine on wherever you are Asif Basra.. and illuminate our path through these trying times and beyond 🙏🙏🙏 #AsifBasra — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 13, 2020

Actress Divya Dutta, who had worked with Asif Basra in Hostages, said, “We, as a society, should contemplate how somebody who looks so happy and content with life, could be going through a lot deep inside. It’s scary and we need to address it. Nobody could figure there was something bothering him, everyone would look at him and say, hey, he is so sorted. God bless his soul.”

Hostages director Sachin Mamta Krishn also shared his thoughts about the late actor and how he changed the vibe as he walked on the sets. Talking to PTI, the filmmaker said, “He was that one person we all would find the most affable on set. He was so jovial that whenever he’d walk on to a set, the whole vibe would change. He brought in so much goodness. It’s tragic.”

Hitchki film director Siddharth P Malhotra also remembered the actor who had told him that Dharamshala was his go-to place for peace. “I’m baffled. He was not an anti-life person. He was full of energy and life. Dharamshala was his go-to place, he would love to go there and chill and be himself. He had said he would go there every year as he found peace there. He was a very intelligent, positive and happy person. He was content with work.”

