Diwali 2020 is here and of course, everyone wants to look their best. This year has been a total bummer as most of the time, we all were at home. The COVID-19 pandemic ruined many things for us, but it can’t take away the festive spirits. As the lockdown has eased, the normalcy is slowing coming back. Now, everyone wants to look their best during the festival. If you are still wondering how to get about your look, do not worry. TV actors like Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Parth Samthaan and others are here to help you.

Well, before you get your hopes high, they are not sharing any tips. Don’t we wish though? Anyway, their Instagram pics are enough to help us sort out outfit, hairstyle and make-up for Diwali 2020. We have chosen each actor’s best look that will help you make things easy. So you don’t have to go through everyone’s profile and keep scrolling for hours. Check it out:

Hina Khan

Whoever said Shahraras are out of trend, has no clue about fashion. Look at how gorgeous Hina Khan looks in her pink Shahrara. If you don’t have the same colour, doesn’t matter. At least, you got an idea about how to carry yourself now!

Erica Fernandes

Sarees are quite underrated during festivals. A lot of them opt for lehengas nowadays. But look at Erica Fernandes. She looks stunning in dark olive and blue silk saree. Her jewellery is quite elegant too.

Shehnaaz Gill

You can keep it simple and Shehnaaz Gill shows how to do it with a smile. If you don’t want to go OTT, a Patiala suit always comes handy.

Divyanka Tripathi

Jeans and Kurtis never go out of fashion. It gives a good Indo-western feel too. For Diwali 2020, take some cues from Divyanka Tripathi and shine brightly!

Ankita Lokhande

Last year, for Diwali, Ankita Lokhande bewitched us all in a red-golden lehenga dress. Style yourself the way she did if you have one for the festival.

Shaheer Sheikh

Trust Shaheer Sheikh to always win our hearts. In this white kurta with matching dhoti look, he is indeed an inspiration for best Diwali 2020 look.

Parth Samthaan

Nothing like sherwani if you want all the eyes upon you. Learn from Parth Samthaan how to look handsome AF in it.

Mohit Sehgal

Mohit Sehgal shows how to rock a cream colour kurta and churidar with confidence and style.

Sharad Malhotra

Golden and black are a classic combination. Sharad Malhotra added more charm to his look with that black dupatta.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

If you want to add a twist to your Kurta, take it from Dheeraj Dhoopar. He looks good in a kurta that he teamed up with a Nehru jacket.

So, which celebs’ outfit and style are you planning to take inspiration for your Diwali 2020 look? Do let us know in the comments section below.

