The festival of lights, Diwali is India’s one of the most loved festivals. This year, we will be celebrating the festival on the 14th of November. Bollywood is famous for hosting grand parties on Diwali that make a lot of buzz but unfortunately, we won’t be able to see such glitter, show and pomp in Diwali 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Today, we will be telling you about the 5 Big Diwali parties that we will miss this year.

Amitabh Bachchan:

The Bachchans are one of the most loved families of the B-Town. Every year, Amitabh Bachchan hosts a grand Diwali party with full vigour. Almost everyone from Bollywood can be seen at the party. Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria took Big B’s Diwali party as an occasion to make the relationship official last year. With the best cuisines lined-up and a night full of fun and laughter with close ones, their party is looked forward to by most of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan hosts a grand Diwali party every year at his home Mannat. The décor and invitations also follow a special theme every year. The party is attended by almost every pivotal Bollywood celebrity. SRK is known for his warmth during this party as he personally greets each guest and wishes them a happy Diwali. We will surely miss Diwali 2020 by SRK.

Ekta Kapoor:

Television producer Ekta Kapoor is also famous for hosting big Diwali parties. Each year, the TV Czarina invites all big Bollywood and television stars at her residence. Right from Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani to Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor, everybody makes their presence felt at the do. Last year, Sushant Singh Rajput, along with his ‘Kedarnath’ co-star Sara Ali Khan was seen entering the party together.

Sanjay Dutt:

This Diwali is special for Sanjay Dutt because the actor has recently battled cancer. As per media reports, Sanjay Dutt will have a low-key celebration in Dubai with his family this year. The superstar wants to spend some quality time with the family before he returns to the sets of ‘KGF 2’.”However, the actor is famous for throwing great Diwali parties every year.

Anil Kapoor:

Last but not the least, Jhakaas guy of the Bollywood, Anil Kapoor also hosts an amazing Diwali party at his Juhu residence every year. The actor’s party starts getting better post-mid-night. From the young guns of Bollywood to the evergreen superstars everyone attends the celebrations.

Well, we will surely miss the Bollywood stars’ Diwali 2020 celebrations. What about you? Do let us in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

