Ludo Box Office Review: Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma

Advertisement

Director: Anurag Basu

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Basu, Deepshika Bose

Streaming On: Netflix

Note: After a long time even though theatres have re-opened in India, no film has released at the Box Office yet. So in this time period, our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t promise the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Ludo would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on November 12 or even on the Diwali day.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the real performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Ludo we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Ludo Box Office Review: Expectations

Anurag Basu has his own style of filmmaking. While it has earned huge critical acclaim in all these years, his films have found reasonable success at the box office. After making a huge mark with ‘Murder’ in the initial phase of his career, he gave decent successes like Gangster & Life In A Metro. While his Saaya & Tumsa Nahi Dekha were washouts, Kites got a good start. Barfi! happens to be the biggest films of his career of all time and Jagga Jasoos was one of the biggest disappointments.

Advertisement

The trailer of Ludo didn’t get the appreciation the makers were hoping for and the music’s charm hasn’t worked yet either. None of the stars in the film carries enough box office appeal to carry the film on his/her shoulders. Overall, it appeals only to the audience in big cities or those who watch movies in high-end multiplexes. The expectations from the film in the trade are limited and it’s one of those films which rely heavily on good word of mouth.

Ludo Box Office Review: Impact

Ludo is an impressive work by Anurag Basu yet again but it’s nowhere close to his remarkable films like Life In A Metro or Barfi! It’s a two & a half-hour long film which tells you 5 stories connected to each other. Time duration isn’t the issue but lack of interesting stories is. Not each of them has the quality to keep you glued or relate to the characters and whatever is happening to them.

While the stories featuring Aditya Roy Kapur – Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao – Fatima Sana Shaikh are the most interesting ones, those of Abhishek Bachchan – Asha Negi & Rohit Saraf – Pearle Maaney have hardly anything interesting to offer. Pankaj Tripathi’s story also doesn’t offer anything new but he still keeps you along with him purely because of his magical performance.

Some really good factors about the film, in fact, are performances (especially Pankaj Tripathi & Rajkummar Rao), dialogues (uff!!), cinematography and music. I quite liked the cameo of Anurag Basu as well and the character he plays.

Overall, it’s a decent watch but not something which should or will give the cinema owners or audience a FOMO.

Ludo Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Ludo has directly released on Netflix but if it was a theatrical release the film would’ve done a business somewhere in 30-40 crores range.

Must Read: Kaali Khuhi Movie Review: An Ambitious Approach To A Ho-Hum Story Ft. Shabana Azmi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube