Anurag Basu’s Ludo released on Netflix today. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney. The trailer and songs had created a lot of buzz. Hence, everyone was excited to watch the movie today.

Advertisement

As soon as the film released on the digital platform, a lot of people started watching it. The critics have praised the new dark comedy by Anurag Basu. Now, many took to their Twitter page to share their reviews on Ludo.

One person tweeted, “Top notch, scintillating, power packed performances #Ludo Must watch!!Kiski goti kategi lol Flawless performance, from nothing to everything

@RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj

Fire Tremendous growth

@juniorbachchan

Advertisement

as it hasn’t been easy for you! Clapping hands sign”.

Another person wrote about Ludo, “@juniorbachchan

bittu bhai #Ludo dekh kar mazaaa Aa Gaya. Aur aap ko dekh kar aanand. Tnx”.

“#LUDO – A CREATIVE MASTERPIECE @basuanurag masters in his created genre and how. Watch LUDO a masterpiece. Now that’s filmmaking. More Soon PK Verdict: Platinum ***** @TripathiiPankaj @juniorbachchan @sanyamalhotra07 @fattysanashaikh

@RajkummarRao @RohitSaraf10 @Pearle_Maaney,” shared another Twitter user.

One more person described the film as, “#Ludo The Super fun hyperlink dark comedy film where @basuanurag

Spins the dice in the game of Ludo. Whatta performance from @RajkummarRao he excelled his role with his outstanding body languages and slang”.

Check out the tweets below:

Koimoi’s review of Ludo reads, “Ludo gets closest to the definition of a ‘perfect film’. A crazy ride of entertainment filled with characters you’ll still keep thinking about way after the end credits roll. A must watch!”

Did you watch the movie? Whose performance among Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney you enjoyed the most? Let us know your views in the comments below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest Rated Film Is A Big Commercial Flop – [Fact-O-Meter]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube