Anurag Basu’s Ludo released on Netflix today. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney. The trailer and songs had created a lot of buzz. Hence, everyone was excited to watch the movie today.
Advertisement
As soon as the film released on the digital platform, a lot of people started watching it. The critics have praised the new dark comedy by Anurag Basu. Now, many took to their Twitter page to share their reviews on Ludo.
One person tweeted, “Top notch, scintillating, power packed performances #Ludo Must watch!!Kiski goti kategi lol Flawless performance, from nothing to everything
@RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj
Fire Tremendous growth
@juniorbachchan
Advertisement
as it hasn’t been easy for you! Clapping hands sign”.
Trending
Another person wrote about Ludo, “@juniorbachchan
bittu bhai #Ludo dekh kar mazaaa Aa Gaya. Aur aap ko dekh kar aanand. Tnx”.
“#LUDO – A CREATIVE MASTERPIECE @basuanurag masters in his created genre and how. Watch LUDO a masterpiece. Now that’s filmmaking. More Soon PK Verdict: Platinum ***** @TripathiiPankaj @juniorbachchan @sanyamalhotra07 @fattysanashaikh
@RajkummarRao @RohitSaraf10 @Pearle_Maaney,” shared another Twitter user.
One more person described the film as, “#Ludo The Super fun hyperlink dark comedy film where @basuanurag
Spins the dice in the game of Ludo. Whatta performance from @RajkummarRao he excelled his role with his outstanding body languages and slang”.
Check out the tweets below:
Top notch, scintillating, power packed performances #Ludo Must watch!!Kiski goti kategi lol
Flawless performance, from nothing to everything @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj 🔥
Tremendous growth @juniorbachchan as it hasn’t been easy for you! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8wrANyZ9Mc
— Sasynightingale (@SasyNightingale) November 12, 2020
@juniorbachchan bittu bhai #Ludo dekh kar mazaaa Aa Gaya. Aur aap ko dekh kar aanand. Tnx
— Rajan (@rajrana16) November 12, 2020
#LUDO – A CREATIVE MASTERPIECE@basuanurag masters in his created genre and how. Watch LUDO a masterpiece.
Now that’s filmmaking.
More Soon
PK Verdict: Platinum *****@TripathiiPankaj @juniorbachchan @sanyamalhotra07 @fattysanashaikh @RajkummarRao @RohitSaraf10 @Pearle_Maaney pic.twitter.com/XaggHt4byC
— Prakash Khetpal (@pkverdicts) November 12, 2020
#Ludo The Super fun hyperlink dark comedy film where @basuanurag Spins the dice in the game of Ludo. Whatta performance from @RajkummarRao he excelled his role with his outstanding body languages and slang pic.twitter.com/UidGq0jrXe
— Deep the breathoven (@DeepNikil) November 12, 2020
Director @basuanurag at his best in #Ludo. Creating a quirky world full of humour and emotions. Especially loved @TripathiiPankaj and @RajkummarRao's tracks. And they have always given a hit.
— bedika (@iambedika) November 12, 2020
Pankaj Tripathi Sir's entry scene in #ludo was epic , one of the best one in recent times. @TripathiiPankaj @basuanurag@netflix @NetflixIndia #Ludo #PankajTripathi#AnuragBasu
— SHIVAM (@Shivamtweets23) November 12, 2020
#LudoReview -FUNTASTIC
5 Divergent stories beautifully embedded into a single narrative. @TripathiiPankaj & @RajkummarRao are SHOWSTOPPERS, their comic timing & dialogue delivery is IMPECCABLE. @basuanurag Spellbinding writing & masterful direction is the HERO of #Ludo ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ pic.twitter.com/QeHzTUM68q
— Wasim Faiz (@wasimfaiz8) November 12, 2020
When life sucks…just fuck or watch #RajkummarRao & #AbhishekBachchan in @basuanurag’s #Ludo. It’s not Life In A Metro but it’ll still make U smile & switch off from COVID-19. @RajkummarRao is good but @juniorbachchan is sensational…again.When’s he gonna get the recognition?🤔
— Azaad (@AazMedia) November 12, 2020
Koimoi’s review of Ludo reads, “Ludo gets closest to the definition of a ‘perfect film’. A crazy ride of entertainment filled with characters you’ll still keep thinking about way after the end credits roll. A must watch!”
Did you watch the movie? Whose performance among Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Pearle Maaney you enjoyed the most? Let us know your views in the comments below.
Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Highest Rated Film Is A Big Commercial Flop – [Fact-O-Meter]
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement