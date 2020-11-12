Shatrughan Sinha’s son, Luv Sinha lost in the Bihar Assembly election recently. We know it must not be easy either for Luv or for daddy Shatrughan to get away with this defeat that easily. But, such is life!

Regardless of the outcome, the veteran actor said that he is proud of his son. He further said that it was Luv’s decision to contest the elections and he had nothing to do with it. Well, the senior actor spoke at length about his son and the future of politics. Continue reading further to hear what he had to say.

Talking to Spotboye, Shatrughan Sinha spoke about guiding Luv Sinha if he decided to pursue a career in politics. “I am always there for all my three children. Whenever Luv needs my guidance, he just needs to ask. Otherwise, I don’t interfere with my children’s life and career. Even with my daughter Sonakshi, I don’t offer unsolicited advice. If she asks my opinion on a particular project, I give it,” explained the actor.

Shatrughan Sinha also spoke about his niece, who works closely with Ms Kamala Harris. “Preeta- she is my elder brother Dr Lakhan Sinha’s daughter. I’m as proud of Preeta as I am of my own daughter Sonakshi. Both have made it on their own without seeking their parents’ help. Preeta worked with Ms Kamala Harris during the American elections. I am so happy to say that she was a small part of Ms Harris’s success. I feel more young people should come forward to join politics. Lalooji’s son Tejashwi, Ram Vilas Pawanji’s son, Chirag, my son Luv and my niece Preeta- are the future of politics.”

The veteran actor clarified his statement and said he does not mean that older politicians should retire. “I am not saying that at all. But the voice of wisdom and experience are invaluable to politics. I always sought the guidance of my seniors, my guru and mentor Shri L K Advaniji and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji. Likewise, I expect the young brigade to make use of the wisdom they have around them. With josh they also need hosh.”

