Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has tweeted that Preeta Sinha, daughter of his elder brother, has been closely associated with United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sharing a picture of Preeta with Harris, the Bollywood veteran wrote in a long tweet posted in parts: “Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also, we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful, intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos! Here she is seen with my niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr. Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, a favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting, promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!”

promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/MY4FSLl3Rv — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha is contesting the Bihar elections on a Congress Party ticket for the Bankipur seat.

Previously, Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has extended his warm wishes to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her resounding triumph. He further added that her ancestral village Thulasendrapuram secured a place in world history.

Harris’s mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris was born in Thulasendrapuram and moved to the US in 1958 at a young age of 19.

Kamal Haasan congratulated the US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over their historic win in the US Presidential elections.

“Congratulations in order, US President elect @JoeBiden & Vice-President elect @KamalaHarris for their resounding triumph. As the first Indian-American to be elected as VP, she is an inspiration for every Indian. Thulasendrapuram, her ancestral village finds a place in world history,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.

Kamala is the first person of Indian origin to be elected as the US Vice President.

