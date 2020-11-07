Legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan celebrates his 66th birthday today. While the actor has done a long list of films down south, he is extremely popular in the Hindi market as well, thanks to films like Saagar and Ek Duuje Ke Liye. In fact, his Sadma (1983) and Chachi 420 (1997) turned out to be iconic. Both films are still remembered by the audience fondly even after so many years.

In his 5 decades-long career, Kamal Haasan has won several awards for his performances. But apart from his supreme acting talent, he has also been a star of huge demand.

Today as Kamal Haasan celebrates his birthday, we bring to you a fact about him that you will surely love. Back in 1994, Kamal was the only superstar to get 1 crore as remuneration for 1 movie. Yes, that’s true! No Amitabh Bachchan, No Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or anyone else. But only KH.

According to IMDB, Kamal Haasan remained the highest-paid actor in India in a period of 1988-1998 and then in a period of 1999-2013, he shared the status with Rajinikanth. Before Kamal, Amitabh Bachchan was the highest-paid actor in India during a period of 1980-87. Rajesh Khanna also remained highest paid Indian actor from 1970 to 1987.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actress Shruti Haasan unveiled a common display image for the actor, ahead of his birthday.

Shruti tweeted the fan-made image that has him dressed as a warrior. His costume also features the logo of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. “It’s my honour to release the common display picture for my dearest father @ikamalhaasan s birthday on nov 7 th created by his wonderful loving fans,” she captioned it.

Fans left compliments and advance birthday wishes in the comments section.

“Th ruler of Indian film industry,” wrote a fan.

“Happy birthday dear sir in advance !! I hope this is the begining of your greatest, most wonderful year ever,” another user wrote.

We wish a very happy birthday, a long and healthy life to Kamal Haasan ahead.

