South sensation, actress Anushka Shetty celebrates her birthday today. And what better way to celebrate it than to binge-watch her performances in some of her best films! Today, as both the Baahubali films are on our watchlist, we bring you some scenes from them where we feel in love with her and her performance.

We first meet Anushka Shetty as an aged Devasena in Baahubali: The Beginning, starring Prabhas in the titular role. While we didn’t get to see much of her in this part, Anushka dominated the second instalment, Baahubali: The Conclusion, with outstanding performances and fight sequences that made you leave everything and give you 100% attention to it.

Today as the actress rings in her birthday, check out these scenes, where not only does she own them with her skills as a warrior but even with her speech leaving everyone stunned.

A Filmy But Powerful Entry

Anushka Shetty made a very filmy but powerful entry in Baahubali 2 wielding a sword and slaying down the enemies. While Prabas has equal fighting scenes in this clip, he still doesn’t outshine the birthday girl in any way.

We love seeing slaying the enemies and not waiting for her royal guards and soldiers to come to her rescue.

When She Shoots Arrows Into Our Hearts

Teamwork is always good, and this scene from the highly acclaimed movies is proof. While until this scene, Anushka Shetty’s Devasena only had doubts about Prabas’ Baaahubali being a warrior, she got clarity when he saved her and the kingdom from a sly attack in the middle of the night.

The ease and poise with which she shoots the arrows have made one too many of them land in our hearts.

When She Chooses Baahubali As Her Husband

After defeating the enemies that attacked her brother kingdom, Prabhas’ Baahubali is asked to present Anuska Shetty’s Devasena in the Mahishmati court for rejecting an order of the queen. When she arrives in court and is asked to stand beside her husband, she heads towards Baahubali but is stopped.

When accused of disrespecting the throne once against in not standing besides Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), she leaves not only the queen Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan) baffled but also stunned the entire court. Talking straight to the queen sitting on the throne she says, “Ek Kshatriya kanya ko apna var chunnai ka adhikaar hai aap itna bhe nahe jaanti…Itne bhe buddhi nahe hai.”

When She Him Top Ascend The Throne As A Pregnancy Gift

In this video, Anushka Shetty’s Devasena tells Prabhas’ Baahubali that as a pregnancy gift, she wants him to ascent the Mahishmati throne. Her monologue goes as, “Yaha jo bhe aya hai mere liye bhaint laya hai, aap ne kuch nahi diya. Jo mangu wo denge aap? Aapko mahishmati ke singhasan par virajna hai. Yahe mere kaamna hai. Ye sirf meri nahi samasth praja ke kaamna hai. Or kehte hai praja ke kaamna poori karna kshatriya dharm hai. Apna dharm nibhaaye.”

It sure gave us goosebumps.

When She Astonished Us Even In Her Aged Role

This video comprises of different stills of Anushka Shetty in the Baahubali movies ranging from her as Princess Devasena of the Kuntala Kingdom to an aged woman kept as a prisoner by Bhallaladeva. As a prisoner, she lives in a barred cage in the palace’s courtyard, and we feel her pain through her acting.

Which is your favourite scene of Anushka Shetty from the Baahubali movies? Let us know in the comments below.

