Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has shared a selfie she took in the bathroom before the mirror, and it seems in doing so she has ticked a wish off her to-do list.

Advertisement

“Bathroom selfie (tick mark emoji),” Nidhhi wrote alongside her new Instagram image, which currently has over 210K likes.

Advertisement

In the image, Niddhi Agerwal poses in front of a large mirror dressed in a bralette paired with white pants.

Recently, Nidhhi Agerwal, who is a popular name in Telugu cinema, revealed that she is learning Tamil for a new project. The actress has been taking online classes over the past six months, to improve her linguistic skills in the Tamil language.

Nidhhi Agerwal is known for Telugu films such as “Savyasachi”, “Mr. Majnu” and “iSmart Shankar”. She made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in the 2017 Bollywood release, “Munna Michael”.

Meanwhile, Nidhhi Agerwal has recently launched her YouTube channel, and she is extremely happy to explore new space.

“I’m really excited about this new venture. My fans have been requesting me to come up with a YouTube channel for the longest time. I am happy to share my journey with my audience. I think this is the best way to reach out to them. They will get a close peek into my professional and personal life. I’m sure that my relationship with my fans will definitely grow further,” Nidhhi said.

Her latest video on her channel is about making eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

Must Read: Vijay Raaz Will Not Resume Work On Sherni Following Molestation Row – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube