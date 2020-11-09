When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they were expecting their first child in August, fans of both the actress and cricketer were rejoicing. And now the Indian skipper has another reason to be happy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved Kohli’s paternity leave. Read on for more details below.

As per the reports, Virat will return from Team India’s upcoming Australia tour after their first Test match.

The statement released by the BCCI read, “At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.”

Talking about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy, the couple announced the happy news by taking to social media and sharing a picture of Virat standing behind Anushka which she sports her baby bump in a black and white polka dot dress. As per their post, their little munchkin is expected to be born in January 2021.

During a recent IPL game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, Anushka Sharma was seen blowing kisses to Virat Kohli as the inning ended with Virat unbeatable at 90.

In other news, the BCCI also informed about the changes made all three teams (One Day, T20 and Test match) owing to several players suffering injuries during the ongoing Indian Premier League in the UAE. As per this announcement, Rohit Sharma is joining the Test squad. The Indi0n cricket team will play three ODIs, three T20Is, two practice matches and four Test matches during the upcoming tour. The entire schedule will last for over a month and a half. The first ODI will be played on November 27.

This Austria tour is India’s first series this year as international cricket was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

