Ever since Om Raut’s Adipurush, it has become one of the most anticipated films. Fans cannot keep calm and are eagerly awaiting the release of this Prabhas starrer. It was revealed earlier that the makers are planning to design this as one of the biggest Indian films ever made.

Om Raut will be introducing, never before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and moviegoers cannot wait to know what’s next in stores for them. Meanwhile, a fan-made poster of the Baahubali actor has gone viral on social.

In the fan-made poster, Prabhas can be seen in an intense avatar as Lord Ram, and the creativity level will surely leave you stunned. Director Om Raut also took to Twitter and commented, “This is stunning. More power to you @PrabhasCentral .#Adipurush #Prabhas.” Check out the fan-made poster below:

Wearing an orange coloured Dhoti, Prabhas’ perfectly chiselled body is something which will grab all the attention. Looking at Om Raut’s reaction, one shouldn’t be surprised if he takes cues from the poster and the actual look of the actor looks more like the one we can see in the fan-made poster.

We don’t think anyone can pull of Lord Ram better than The Baahubali actor. Don’t you agree on this guys?

Meanwhile, talking about Adipurush, Om Raut, he revealed, “I had done research on this in the past. The lockdown was a blessing in disguise for me. As a writer, I could be in my place and plan this whole project. There was this script that I had on my mind, and that’s how Adipurush happened. I had written one draft years ago, but we changed a lot of things when we revisited the idea now.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently wrapped up Europe schedule of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam and has returned to Hyderabad for the next schedule. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. It is scheduled to release next year in all the languages.

