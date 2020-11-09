One of the most celebrated and worthy of a biopic actor in the Indian film industry is Thalaiva Rajinikanth. Fans for years have been wanting a film based on the superstar. Turns out their wish might come true anytime soon. One of the most significant South filmmakers is planning to make a film on Thalaiva and the wait as we tell you the best part, Dhanush might star in the same. Read on to know more about the most exciting update of the day.

This possible collaboration is exciting for many reasons. First and foremost, Dhanush is Thalaiva’s son-in-law and watching him play the superstar will be a treat. The Asuran actor knowing his father-in-law is also a plus plus. On that note, the filmmaker who is keen on directing the project makes the set more anticipated.

Breaking the suspense, it is none other than N Lingusamy who is keen on directing Rajinikanth’s biopic. Dhanush who is in the first position in the race for the role is actually Lingusamy’s choice. The filmmaker is known for making magnum opuses that have taken Box Office with storm almost every time.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Rajinikanth have already worked together in films like Kaala and Kuselan. Meanwhile, it is during Kaala that Thalaiva had said he was sceptical about working with his son-in-law in the first place. Though Kaala went on to be a massive hit, the superstar had his own share of doubts.

As per a TOI report, back then Rajinikanth had said,” Initially I had my own doubts whether Dhanush would be able to pull off a film like I”.

Apart from the biopic, Thalaiva was last seen in Darbar that did not impress the critics. The buzz around the film went down sooner than expected. Dhanush on the other hand has various projects including Atrangi Re. There were also reports that the actor has even sung a song under A R Rahman for the Aanand L Rai directorial. Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

