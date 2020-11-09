Actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati has emerged as a multi-faceted personality with his work across different domains. From being a part of one of the highest-grossing films ‘Baahubali’, to producing films and setting up a technology startup for building solutions for the media and entertainment sector, Rana has stepped into different shoes and has created his mark everywhere. Rana has now ventured into content creation and has launched his newest platform South Bay – a channel featuring exciting and quirky content for the audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the aim to create diverse content and a dialogue between the creators and audiences, South Bay will host a varied mix of content every 2nd Sunday of the month from 11 am to 1 pm on their YouTube Channel. Right from live chats, snackable short forms, news, music, animation, fiction & non-fiction, there is enough and more for everyone.

With their Millennial News segment, they’ll bring the news gaining traction over the Indian internet. Irreverent promises to be a Gamechanger in the Indian animation ecosystem. Their unscripted content includes 2 shows with bonafide South superstars – Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi Manchu and Secret Box with Shruti Haasan that brings together personalities from across the globe for a conversation on life post the pandemic. For the music enthusiasts, Sublime Collective will serve as a 6-month long campaign to promote handpicked independent artist across the country. These segments promises to envelop the audiences with their edgy, engaging and entertaining offerings.

Commenting on this development, Rana Daggubati said, “This is a very exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive allowing creators to go beyond the threshold and bring exciting, fresh, never seen before content. South Bay is just a step towards that vision. We have collaborated with independent talented, vibrant creators and have given them a mainstream platform and with our mainstream talent, we are bringing culture-focused content, having a healthy mix of both. With South Bay, we want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences.”

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Charges A Whopping Salary For 5-Film Deal With Amazon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube