Ajay Devgn is one of the bonafide Bollywood superstars, and there is no doubt that he is a crowd puller. Recently we saw how there is a possibility that he might direct Amitabh Bachchan, there is one more big news in the pipeline. Devgn may sign a five-film deal with the Amazon studios, and that is set to being in a massive amount to his kitty. The agreement is just after his Star Network contract ends and below are all the details you would want to know.

Advertisement

Ajay was in a deal with Star Network that ends with his sports period drama Maidaan. Taking the opportunity, Amazon has entered the scene and seems to have cracked a deal with the star. Devgn is right now one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. His last film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior went on to cross the 250 crore mark with shining numbers and become one of the biggest hit of 2020.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, a source close to Ajay Devgn, said, “Ajay slate is promising, and he was being chased by multiple giants for a deal, and it’s eventually Amazon, who has bagged his slate of releases. His deal in monetary terms per film is the second highest of all time after Salman Khan, who also has a deal with Amazon prime.”

The source added, “The star network, particularly on the satellite front, made a lot of money from Ajay Devgn films, which played a significant role in pushing up his market value. While a digital deal has been locked and signed, he is on the verge of closing his satellite deal too with a leading channel, the details of which has been kept under wraps.”

Meanwhile, the question that arises is that can the deal affect Ajay Devgn’s web debut show Luther with Disney Plus Hotstar? The source cleared that the show and the deal have no impact on each other. . “Luther is in his kitty and will take off next year, irrespective of the digital deal with Amazon,” said the source.

However, Ajay Devgn has gotten into a busy phase in his career yet again. The aforementioned film with Amitabh Bachchan is titled MayDay. The film will have Devgn direct and also act alongside Big B.

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Jhund: Trouble For Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Increases As Contempt Of Court Filed Against Makers & Amazon Prime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube