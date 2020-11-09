There are many actors who take their roles very seriously. Like Aamir Khan, these days many actors want perfection when they portray any character on the silver screen. There have been several examples in the past of actors who have neared perfection and brought a character to life on the screen. Similarly, Actress Taapsee Pannu is preparing hard for her role in the movie, “Rashmi Rocket”.

Advertisement

On Sunday, she shared a few videos showing how intense exercises she has been practising for stronger legs.

Advertisement

“Just a few seconds before my ham became a dead ham,” Taapsee Pannu captioned one of the posts.

In another Instagram Story, Taapsee Pannu is looking fully exhausted. “Please…bas hogya aaj ka (It’s enough for today),” she said in the clip. We absolutely feel her pain and can absolutely relate to her. It is a task for many to hit the gym but this is something extra.

The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in “Haseen Dillruba” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

Recently the actress was spotted chilling with her sister and boyfriend in the Maldives. She literally got all her fans craving for a vacation. Her pictures came like a breath of fresh air.

What do you think about Taapsee Pannu’s hardcore workout session?

Must Read: Pooja Bedi On Milind Soman’s N*de Pic: “If N*dity Is A Crime, All Naga Babas Should Be Arrested”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube