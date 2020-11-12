Aayush Sharma is all set to kickstart his upcoming film ‘Antim‘ directed by Mahesh Manjrekar in Pune on the 15th of November.

Aayush along with director Mahesh Manjrekar will commence the film’s schedule with an important chase sequence of Aayush in Pune for two days, post which the schedule shifts to Karjat.

After making the nation dance to his tunes with the lovable charming avatar in LoveYatri, Aayush Sharma steps into a hard-core, rugged and raw character of a gangster for Antim, exhibiting an entirely new facade of his acting ability.

Performing raw and real action himself, Aayush Sharma will be choreographed by internationally renowned Indian action director Vikram Dhaiya, who had also worked on Saaho.

A source close to the developments shared, “Aayush has undergone a huge transformation from the sweet Gujarati chhokra from LoveYatri to the violently menacing gangster in Antim. Since the story is very character-driven, Aayush’s role is extremely pivotal to the film spinning it around its axis.”

