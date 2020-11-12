Samantha Akkineni recently made headlines when it was announced that she would be hosting a chat show named Sam Jam. The show will premiere on November 13. Reportedly, the celebrity chat show will air on the OTT platform Aha, and the first guest on the show is Vijay Deverakonda.

Advertisement

Samantha took to social media to share a promo of the first episode that sees the Arjun Reddy on the couch. In the promo video, the actor can be seen confirming being a rebel and single during a fun segment. A promotional event was also conducted recently, wherein he was seen sporting grey trousers and a grey jacket in the pics against the backdrop of Sam Jam billboard.

Advertisement

In the promo clip shared by Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda can be heard saying, “I’m yet not married,” as he breaks the glass that read “I’m single.” The actor appeared on the show sporting grey trousers, a white tee and a jacket, with a pair of white sneakers. Sam looked gorgeous in a red pantsuit. The first episode of the show will go on air during Diwali, November 13.

Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen in Telugu movie Jannu, surprised fans when she announced her own chat show. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, several other celebrities guest are expected to grace the show in the upcoming episodes. Actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are a few of them reports Indian Express.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Sivan’s multi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. She will also be seen Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan’s untitled horror film.

Recently, Samantha hosted Bigg Boss 4 Telugu’s Dusshera special episode. Reportedly, she filled in for host and her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni. Samantha made a grand entrance on the show with multiple background dancers and her million-dollar smile.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen opposite Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in their upcoming film titled, Fighter.

Must Read: Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: Suriya Gives A Characteristically Fanciful Flight To Sudha Kongara’s 10-Year-Worth Of Superluminal Vision!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube