Diwali is around the corner, and actors in India are getting ready to celebrate it with grandeur. As per reports, South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is reportedly planning something special for the festival of lights, and it will include other celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun.

So what special is Nagarjuna planning with these Tollywood stars? As reported, it is a talk show that will be available on an OTT platform during the festive time. Read on to know more details below.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna Akkineni is planning a Diwali special episode, along the lines of a talk show, will actors Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and more. The site also mentioned that Samantha has already shot her part with hubby Naga Chaitanya and actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

More details about the special episode by Nagarjuna state that it will be aired during Diwali on an OTT platform. The talk show is being filmed in Hyderabad. As of the time of going online, there was no official word regarding the same by the makers of the show or host Nagarjuna.

This will not be the first thing Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting. The South superstar has been the face of Bigg Boss Telugu for quite a few years now. Recently, Samantha Akkineni stepped into the shoes of her father-in-law Nagarjuna and made her debut as a BB host. This was for Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s Dussehra special episode. As per reports, this episode has allegedly gained a TVR of 11.4.

While Samantha made her BB hosting debut, actor Vijay Deverakonda is also busy with a couple of projects. The actor is expected to resume shooting Fighter co-starring Ananya Panday. The film is being directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh. Reports also suggest that the Arjun Reddy actor has given his nod for Abhishek Kapoor’s next based on the Balakot Air Strike in 2019.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the Race Gurram star recently inaugurated Allu Studios on the 99th birth anniversary of his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah. For those who do not know, Ramalingaiah was one of the big names in the Telugu film industry for his comic roles.

