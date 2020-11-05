Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen and Indrajith Sukumaran will co-star in the upcoming Malayalam film, 19(1)(a), directed by debutante Indhu VS.

Nithya shared the first look poster of the film on Instagram and wrote: “Announcing an exciting new film ! Going on floors tomorrow !! ” 19 (1)(a) ” with my talented debut director @indhusss and cast@actorvijaysethupathi @19_1_a@indrajith_s @actorindrans.”

Vijay also shared the same image and wrote: “Here it is 19(1)(a) first look poster.@nithyamenen @indrajith_s@19_1_a #AntoJosephFilmCompany Written & Directed by @indhusss.”

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

Last month Vijay Sethupathi said everything is over as far as “800”, the ambitious biopic of Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, is concerned, following the controversy that erupted over the project.

Muralitharan in a statement said that he had requested Sethupathi to leave the project since he is being pressured by some groups. Sethupathi was set to play Muralitharan in the biopic.

Tamil fringe groups and political parties sympathetic to Liberation Tigers for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) demanded that Vijay Sethupathi excuse himself from the film citing Muralitharan’s political stand during the Lankan civil war.

