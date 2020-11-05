There’s a new collab happening in the entertainment world today. As per reports, South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan has been roped in to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Raj & DK’s upcoming web series. Scroll down to know more details about the project and when it is likely to go on floors.

The said web series is reportedly a quirky action thriller that will go on floors in the first half of 2021.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Malavika Mohanan will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s upcoming web series. This series will stream on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. As per the website, Malavika is expected to join the team to shoot towards the end of March or by early April.

Malavika is a well-known face in the South Indian entertainment industry with films like Pattam Pole, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Petta, Beyond The Clouds and more.

On the work front, apart from this probable film with Shahid Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan will soon feature in the Tamil film Master co-starring Joseph Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. The film was originally set to release in theatres on April 9, 2020, but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Raj and DK currently have their plates full with the post-production work of The Family Man 2. The show features a stellar cast including actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. As per reports, though an exact release date is still not decided on, sources close to the show revealed that it is most likely to hit the OTT platform either on December 24 or December 27.

Shahid Kapoor is currently wrapping up the shooting schedule of the sports drama, Jersey.

