It has been a long time since Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from the big screen. His last film, Zero, released in December 2018 and now we are all set to close the year 2020. But it seems his fans will have to wait for one more year at least to witness him in cinemas.

Well, that’s what he himself shared in his latest #AskSRK session. When a fan asked King Khan about his upcoming films, he replied, “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon….”

Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon…. https://t.co/3sn6OGal35 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Talking about his upcoming films, there are as much as 4 films which Shah Rukh Khan is supposed to announce soon. YRF’s Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy, Atlee’s next and the one with Raj & DK. While there have been a lot of talks around Pathan & Hirani’s comedy, Atlee’s next is also supposed to get on floors soon. But we have hardly heard anything about the Raj & DK one.

However, there’s an update regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Raj & DK. As per reports, the action thriller’s script has been locked with a dialogue draft. Shah Rukh Khan has liked the script but hasn’t yet given his final nod to the film. It’s only after he gives a go-ahead to the director duo the film will be on track.

Meanwhile talking about Pathan, the film will kickstart this month and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone will accompany the star after New Year celebrations. The film is slated to release in the last quarter of 2021.

After Pathan, it is learnt that Shah Rukh Khan will possibly start with Atlee’s project as Rajkumar Hirani is still to lock the final script. Reportedly the filmmaker will be arriving in Mumbai to finalise the entire cast of the film and other aspects. Also, a new office will be set up for him in Mumbai for travelling convenience, as Atlee stays in Chennai.

