Just yesterday we brought you the news that actress Poonam Pandey was in legal trouble. For those who do not know, The Women’s Wing Of The Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against her for allegedly shooting adult-oriented content at Goa’s Chapoli Dam. The latest in this regard is that Poonam has been arrested.

Along with Pandey, an FIR has also been lodged against the unknown person who shot the video at Canacona Police Station.

Talking about the FIR filed against Poonam Pandey, an ANI tweet read, “Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.”

Zee News shared an excerpt of the complaint filed by the women’s wing of Goa Forward Party with the Goa Police against Poonam Pandey. It read, “We would like to draw your attention towards allegedly porn video starring actress Poonam Pandey which is being circulated over social media in the state. This video is a sort of assault on Goan Women and has tarnished the image of Goa. The shooting of this porn video is done at Chapoli dam Canacona, which has shocked the people of Canacona, which is famous for its culture.”

This isn’t the first time Poonam Pandey’s name is associated with legal issues. In September, she tied the knot with her long time beau Sam Bombay, but within a couple of days, Pandey filed an FIR against Sam alleging molestation and physical abuse charges while on their honeymoon in Goa. Bombay was then arrested for the same and later released on a bail of Rs. 20,000.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Poonam Pandey shared a picture with hubby Sam wishing him. The couple celebrating their first Karva Chauth together means that all is fine in the married life.

