Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make for a lovely couple. It was in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6 the actor confirmed that they are dating for quite a long time. It was also the first time he spoke of his relationship openly in a public platform. Yesterday, Natasha celebrated Karwa Chauth with several others.

Natasha Dalal along with Bhavana Pandey, Sunita Kapoor, Krishika Lulla, Jaanvi Dhawan and others celebrated Karwa Chauth together. Ananya Panday‘s mother Bhavana took to her Instagram page to share a group photo of all the beautiful ladies.

In the picture, Natasha Dalal is having a faint smile and is looking beautiful in a red saree. However, because of the picture, several people in the comments are wondering if she is already married to Varun Dhawan. Fans are surprised to see her celebrating a festival which is usually celebrated by married women.

In the comments, one person wrote, “I didn’t know varun dhawan got married”.

Check out the post and the comments below:

Well, to clear out the confusion, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are not married. If they were, the actor would have definitely shared the news with all his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. He stars alongside Sara Ali Khan in the comedy-drama. It is inspired by David’s 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The actors have been doing lowkey promotions of the film. It was supposed to release on May 1, 2020, this year. However, due to the pandemic, theatres all over the country were shut at that time. The film will not release on the digital platform, Amazon Prime.

What do you have to say about this picture featuring Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend, Natasha Dalal? Do you think they are married? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

