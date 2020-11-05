



Yesterday Milind Soman set the internet on fire with his n*de picture on the Goan beach. Fans went all drooling over it and could not stop talking about the same. The actor was lauded by his fans for his fit body at the age of 55. On the other hand, Poonam Pandey got into legal trouble for posing obscenely near a dam in Goa.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Milind posted his n*de picture on social media. And, neither is it the first time that Poonam posed in a vulgar manner. But why is it that society is kinder to nude men than nude women? We are not asking this, but, Apurva Asrani is.

According to reports in Spotboye, a police complaint was filed against Poonam Pandey for shooting an ‘obscene’ video. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa told ANI, “Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Engineer sub-division II works division, Water Resources Department, an offence has been registered under Section 294 of IPC. The police are investigating, and further sections may be added as the investigation proceeds.” Apurva Asrani was a little put off with the way both Poonam’s and Milind Sonam’s picture was taken by society. He cited these two instances that took place on the same day and pointed out how society is kinder to n*de men than nude women.

Asrani has called out s*xism and pointed out that while Milind Soman stripped down completely, he did not get into any trouble, and was instead lauded for his post. However, that wasn’t the case with Poonam Pandey. “#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble–for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our n*de men than to our n*de women,” wrote Apurva Asrani. Take a look at his post:

#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble–for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qQ9UFQIYXJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 4, 2020

Not just Apurva, many social media users pointed this out, as to how the two incidents were dealt with so differently. While one social media user wrote, “One day we shall celebrate female n*dity the way we celebrate Milind Soman running n*ked on the beach! One day, someday…!,” another one tweeted, “Meanwhile #PoonamPandey gets arrested in Goa for exhibiting her Freedom of Expression. But #MilindSoman manages to run away uninhibited#JustSaying.”

What do you think about this entire incident? Do you agree with Apurva Asrani? Do you think Milind Soman got away easily and Poonam Pandey fell into unnecessary trouble?

