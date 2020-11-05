Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Namak Halaal’s Song Pag Ghungroo To Be Recreated? Bappi Lahiri REACTS

The trend of remaking movies and song is not going away soon in Bollywood. Recently, there were reports that Amitabh Bachchan starrer Namak Halaal will soon be remade. The reports stated that producer Murad Khetani has bought the remake rights of the 1982 starrer. So is the song Pag Ghungroo will be recreated too? Composer Bappi Lahiri responds to the same.

It is natural that if the popular movie is remade, the iconic song from it will also have a new version. When Bappi Lahiri was asked about the same, he said that he has not being approached by anyone for the remix yet.

In an interaction with Spotboye, the music composer of Namak Halaal’s Pag Ghungroo said, “Nobody has approached me. So I don’t know what their plans are. But the music that I did for Namak Halaal is remembered and hummed to this day. One cannot imagine Namak Halaal without ‘Pag Ghungroo’.”

Bappi Lahiri added, “It was shot by Prakash Mehraji in an 11-minute sequence, the longest song sequence in a Hindi film. Kishoreda (Kumar) sang Pag Ghungroo as only he could. He rightly won the Filmfare award for his vocals. I consider ‘Pag Ghungroo’ among my best achievements.”

He also talked about the joy he felt while composing the song for Namak Halaal. The ace musician shared, “It was my first film with Prakash Mehraji. Before this, he worked with the great Kalaynji-Anandji in Haseena Maan Jayegi, Zanjeer, Haath Ki Safaai and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Namak Halaal was a big challenge for me. After this Prakash Mehaji and I did Sharaabi with Bachchan Saab again taking the songs to unexpected heights.”

Well, looks like nothing is certain yet. Also, the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer is still a speculation. So let’s wait and watch to know what’s going to happen.

