The trend of #BlackLivesMatter has taken the internet by storm following the death of US citizen George Floyd that has stirred the conditions across the globe. The incident is a hard-hitting fact that racism still exists in a so-called civilized society. Actress Malavika Mohanan yesterday took to Instagram account to recall a not so pleasant incident that she had came across when she was a teenager, and also about the existence of racism and colourism in Indian society.

Malavika Mohanan wrote, “When I was 14 yrs old, one of my closest friends at that point told me that his mother never let him drink tea because she had this weird belief that drinking tea darkened ones’ skin complexion, and when he asked for tea once she told him(referring to me) “If you drink tea, you will become dark like her”. He was a fair maharashtrian boy and I was a wheat-ish skinned malayalee girl. The complexion dissimilarity we had had never even occurred to me up until that point. This left me perplexed because it was the first time somebody had made a comment like that with a mean undertone about my skin colour.”

The actress also further stated that there’s still so much existence of casual racism and colourism in our own society which indeed is quite shocking. Malavika Mohanan’s note further read, “So much casual racism and colourism exists in our own society. Calling a dark skinned person ‘kala’ is something we see on an everyday basis. The discriminatory behaviour against south-Indians and North-East Indians is also appalling. Dark skinned Indians are jokingly referred to as ‘madrasis’ because for some strange reason these ignorant people think all South Indians are only dark skinned. North-East Indians are almost exclusively only called ‘chinki’, all black people are casually referred to as ‘negros’ and fair people are equated as beautiful and dark skinned people are equated as ugly.”

“While we speak about global racism, we must also become aware about what’s happening around us, in our homes, our friend circles and our society, and do our part in thwarting the obvious as well as the subtle racism and colourism that exists all around us, in our everyday lives. What makes you beautiful is being a good and kind person, and not the colour of your skin.” Malavika Mohanan ended the note with a strong point.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in the much-awaited Kollywood release, Master. Malavika in the action thriller will be seen opposite Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay in lead. The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Master which was initially slated to release in April was postponed following lockdown. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

