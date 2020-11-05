Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the biggest game shows on Indian Television right now! This Amitabh Bachchan show is running since so many years but still manages to excite all the viewers. There are several changes made in the show this season. Even the questions have changed to a great extent keeping in mind the current trends. One such question asked by Big B was based on Youtuber CarrMinati.

In the 12th season of KBC, we saw a few changes in the format of the show amid the ongoing COVID-19, and they adapted to the new normal. The show has been going great so far. Continue reading further to find out what that question asked by Big B, which was which made Carry’s fans rejoice was?

In last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, we saw a participant named Hardik, who performed quite well and so far. He managed to win Rs 12.5 lakh. The episode will be continued today, and we shall see him facing the question for 25 lakh in tonight’s episode. For Hardik’s second question last night, he was asked by Amitabh Bachchan, “Which YouTuber star’s real name is Ajey Nagar?” The options were, A: CarryMinati, B: Technical Guruji, C: Geekyranjit, D: Aashqeen. Hardik answered correctly, and CarryMinati himself took to his Twitter to share a screenshot of the question asked on the show. Check out his tweet below:

B. Technical Guruji pic.twitter.com/AGa5u0vxUC — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) November 4, 2020

Soon, CarryMinati’s fans congratulated him for the same and were thrilled to see a question about the YouTuber. Amitabh Bachchan, while talking about him, also spoke about his achievements at such a young age. Take a look:

Yaar appreciation mil gayi Amitabh Bachchan se bhi. Hum sabka sapna bc puura kr rhe Piroud of u pic.twitter.com/nZ7ABZenBf — Shruti Pandey (@fameless_Shruti) November 4, 2020

Well, all Carry’s fans went crazy after this big achievement and took to their social media to express their happiness. Check out some of the fan tweets below:

pic.twitter.com/IKlyXrxZ3p — ☀☁Divyanshi ⁷✨🌙 (@Divyanshi___) November 4, 2020 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 apko pta nhi hei sir ki apse zyyada khushi mujhe ho rhi hai 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I’m proud of myself jo mei apki fan hu 😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 hat’s off you 😭😭 — 𝓈𝒽𝓇𝓊𝓽𝓲 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓴𝓾𝓻 (@saykristal) November 4, 2020 Aree kya baat hai bhai

You must be so proud!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Naina Pandey (@NainaPa34278484) November 4, 2020 Oo bhaisaab… KBC me ye sawaal…..Ab to Next year biggboss me pakka jayege ajey bhai😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mohit Goel (@mohitgoel_14) November 4, 2020

Well, all CarryMinati fans are on cloud nine, and it seems like they are enjoying this moment more than the Youtuber himself. Surely this is a big achievement and we are proud of Carry.

