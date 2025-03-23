Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited film, L2 Empuraan, has been making waves since it was announced. As the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, expectations are sky-high. But beyond the film’s excitement, one question has been on everyone’s mind—what does the word ‘Empuraan’ actually mean? Well, Prithviraj has finally answered it, and the explanation makes the film even more intriguing.

A Title That Signifies Supreme Power

During an interview with The Times of India, Prithviraj Sukumaran explained that Empuraan is a word of great historical and cultural importance. He added that Empuraan means more than a king and less than a god. It is derived from ancient Malayalam and Tamil dialects and primarily refers to someone who is a supreme ruler, an overlord, or an unquestionable authority.

The term was traditionally used to describe powerful kings, emperors, or even divine figures who ruled with absolute command. So, what does this mean for Empuraan in the movie? It strongly suggests that Mohanlal’s character will rise to an even greater position of power, possibly beyond just the political and underworld influence he held in Lucifer. Considering the title, Empuraan, suggests that the character’s journey will now explore a much larger and more powerful realm.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Promises A Bigger, More Intense Sequel

Prithviraj, who is both directing and starring in the film, has hinted that L2: Empuraan will take the story of Lucifer to a whole new level. While the first installment focused on the power struggles in Kerala, the sequel is expected to expand globally. With Mohanlal reprising his iconic role alongside a stellar cast, the film promises to be a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

L2: Empuraan: Release Date, Cast & Crew

L2: Empuraan is all set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025. Taking to his social media handle, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran officially announced that the film’s pre-booking opened on March 21.

The highly anticipated sequel boasts an ensemble cast, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, and Jerome Flynn alongside Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is produced under the joint banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

With the release date fast approaching, all eyes are now on L2: Empuraan’s opening day box office performance.

