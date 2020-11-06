In the recent turn of events, actor Vijay Raaz found himself amid a controversy when he was accused of molestation by a woman. The alleged incident happened on the sets of Vidya Balan starrer Sherni. Turns out the actor has now returned to Mumbai without completing the shoot for the film. Also, the ICC has setup an inquiry in the case and below is all you need to know about the same, read on.

For the unversed, The team of Sherni is shooting in Gondia, Madhya Pradesh. It is there where the alleged incident took place. As per reports, Vijay was arrested by the Gondia police on Tuesday morning. The actor was granted a bail the same evening. Later to which the actor did not even return to the sets of the film.

As per India Times, Vijay Raaz came back to Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor yet had two scenes to be shot for his schedule to wrap up. But it turns out that he had to fly down to Mumbai due to the Production house’s police. As per the same report, Abundantia Entertainment has a zero tolerance policy for work place harassment.

This was the same reason why Vijay Raaz was not allowed back on the sets of Sherni and had to leave for Mumbai without even completing his schedule.

A source close to the development said, “Vijay left for Mumbai on Tuesday after he was granted bail. He didn’t even return to the hotel where he had been put up. The production head informed the crew on Wednesday that Vijay won’t be resuming work. The makers will decide on the punitive action against Vijay once the ICC ruling is out. For now, they have their eyes set on completing the shoot by the weekend.”

In other news, Sherni director Amit Masurkar and producer Vikram Malhotra have set up an Internal Complaints Committee to interrogate the matter and find the truth. While on that, Vidya Balan and team continue to finish the shooting of the film in Balaghat.

