Yoo Ah-In was embroiled in a drug controversy, which affected his film The Match as well. The movie was pushed back many times, and finally it has hit the theatres, and to everyone’s surprise, it has been getting a great response from the audience. After all the chaos, Ah-In made his return to the showbiz with his film, and what a comeback!

For those who don’t know, the actor plays the second lead in the movie The Match. It is a sports drama with a storyline that revolves around a Go legend, Cho Hoon-Hyun (portrayed by Lee Byung-Hun), and a Go prodigy, Lee Chang-Ho (who is played by Ah-In). It dramatizes the rivalry and mentorship between them.

The initial release date of The Match was postponed in 2023 after Yoo Ah-In got involved in a drug controversy, in which he was accused of abusing illegal substances with seven different drugs, including propofol. Despite the massive buzz and anticipation about the movie, it had to hit a pause before it could make its way to the theatres. The whole controversy ruined Yoo Ah-In’s public image. Many had thought the film wouldn’t stand a chance at the theatres, given the actor’s background and career fallout. But surprisingly, it’s doing quite well as it seems with time, the initial skeptical mentality has faded out.

Yoo Ah-In received a suspended sentence in his second trial, and The Match marks his return to the film business. Now, as per the Korean Film Council, the movie saw 427,000 viewers in the span of April 4-6 (weekend), making the total number more than 1.35 million viewers. Not only in the first weekend, but The Match has maintained its top spot in the second consecutive weekend. It might even surpass the mark of 1.8 million viewers quite soon.

The success of The Match might hit the play button in Yoo Ah-In’s career. However, what we have to give credit to Lee Byung-Hun for single-handedly maintaining the promotions of the movie. In a previous interview, when Lee Byung-Hun was asked about his co-star Yoo Ah-In in The Match, the actor gave a positive response about him and said, “He was quiet and reserved on set. Looking back, I think it was all part of his process in creating his character. I realized that he was trying not to lose the essence of his character even on set. I believe he did an excellent job portraying his role.”

The Squid Game actor further added, “I really enjoyed acting with him. While my character, Cho Hun-Hyun, is an outspoken and aggressive player, his character of Lee Chang-Ho is a steadfast, defensive figure, like an immovable rock. Acting alongside Yoo Ah-In made me think that this stark contrast between our characters would be engaging for the audience.”

While we can’t say that the Korean industry has forgiven Yoo for his deeds, it is he who needs to prove his worth as an actor in his next projects.

