The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see everyone in Gokuldhaam Society frantically look for Popatlal. As decided on the previous evening, they were to leave for work together the next morning. Popatlal was extremely excited about going back to work but now he is to be found nowhere. Just when everyone is at a loss with Popatlal’s whereabouts, he turns up. Wearing a dejected look Popatlal informs everyone that his office has decided to let go of his services and that he will no longer be working at Toofan Express as its “Varishta Yuva Partrakar”!

On hearing this, everyone mellows down and tries to console Popatlal. They understand that Popatlal must be very distressed about losing his job. It wasn’t merely a job, for Popatlal it was a matter of pride to be a journalist at a reputed newspaper publication. Popatlal, who is otherwise very upbeat about everything, is feeling quite disheartened today. In a disoriented state of mind, Popatlal declares that he will leave everything behind and go off somewhere to live by himself for the rest of his life.

Fortunately for Popatlal, his Gokuldhaam family has his back. They understand that losing a job is a big setback for Popatlal and that he needs their support. What will Gokuldhaamites do to make Popatlal feel better? Will Popatlal really leave Gokuldhaam Society or is it just something he blurted out of desperation? To find out what happens next, watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

