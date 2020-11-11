Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are two of the most loved sitcoms in India. While TMKOC is still running from many years, Sarabhai… has ended its run but still lives on in the hearts of the fans.

But, have you ever wondered if a crossover is possible between both sitcoms?

Recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai‘s Sahil played by Sumeet Raghavan came together for comedian Sorabh Pant’s YouTube podcast. During the podcast, both stars discussed the possibilities of a crossover between both shows.

Sumeet Raghavan said, “It will be mind-blowing. What an idea! Jetha should come in the Sarabhai household. Or Gokuldham can have some redevelopment. Daya will be seen dancing with Bapuji.”

Dilip Joshi spoke about it and said, Dilip said, “I would love to have a crossover. I would love to work with Sumeet whenever possible. He is a wonderful co-artist and really keeps you on your toes. You never know what he is going to come up with. In the play we did together we used to laugh ourselves. He used to improvise a lot on stage. I really enjoy working with him. Was great fun working with him in Shubh Mangal Savadhaan and Bhagwan Bachaye Inko and the plays.”

Dilip Joshi also opened up about how he is against the abusive web shows. “On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary. Like I saw Bandish Bandits recently, and it was wonderful. It had wonderful performances, and Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy gave superb music. But there is one character in it who is himself not comfortable to give gaalis. That was really funny.” he said.

He also adds, “I don’t know if they have a clause to have cuss words. Without that also, you can do great work. Like Raj Kapoor ji, Hrishikesh Mukherjee ji and Shyam Benegal ji have done timeless work. They didn’t feel the need to include gaalis.” he added.

