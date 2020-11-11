Several content streaming platform are now brought by Minister of Information & Broadcast. President of India Ramnath signed the notification for the same that was issued on November 9, 2020. It means the content that streams online can now be managed by the I&B Ministry.

The news comes in as a surprise. Several times, a lot of people object over the content shown online. Some have problems with the cuss words or n*dity or some are not okay with the amount of violence portrayed in movies and shows.

As reported by India TV News channel, the notification states, “Films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers and news and current affairs content on online platforms shall be included in the ‘India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.”

It would be interesting to see how it affects the content that releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and several OTT platforms. Talking about cuss words, recently, some people on Twitter were not happy with the abuses used in Mirzapur 2. Despite the show enjoying a huge fan following, it faced this backlash.

However, it will also be interesting to see how the I&B Ministry will censor the content. When it comes to movies, extremely steamy scenes or violence or cuss language is often edited out. However, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other digital platforms didn’t have any censorship.

Usually, the foreign content is watched a lot on these OTT platforms. So will there be any changes in it now that it is under I&B Ministry’s control? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Netflix has some amazing releases coming for its users. Ludo, Mismatched, Mank, and many such movies and show will be releasing soon.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime will have Chhalaang releasing this week. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 is also going to release on the OTT platform.

What is your reaction to content streaming platforms brought by Minister of Information & Broadcast? Do let us know in the comments section below.

