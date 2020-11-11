Diwali 2020: In just a few days, we will celebrate the festival of lights. Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and everyone in the country celebrates it. It brings a lot of joy and prosperity and new beginnings in people’s life. But there are also people who are quite lazy to do anything. And it’s fine. Not everyone feels like dressing up and lighting up the diyas and clicking pics with family and friends.

But this year, the festival is going to be lowkey for everyone. Due to social distancing and covid-19 pandemic, it is not allowed to gather up at a place in large groups and burst crackers. So a lot of people will have indoor celebrations. But if you are wondering what to do for the entire afternoon, we have some good shows that you can watch this year. These shows are funny and some are quite dark, so one can choose anything they want. After all, Diwali 2020 should be safe and sound.

Check out some of our sweet & firecracker shows to enjoy during the festival:

1. Yeh Meri Family

Nothing like reliving childhood memories. This show is a nostalgic trip for every 90s kid. From Shaktimaan to having a family outing on Sunday, the show will bring a smile on your face and make you emotional because you miss the simpler days of life.

2. Tripling

Who doesn’t like a trip with their sibling? Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar not only take you to an interesting vacation but also tickle your funny bones. It’s high time to watch this show if you haven’t already.

3. Friends

Always a go-to show for a lot of people. There’s a reason why it is called as classic. The show will make you laugh out loud. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

4. Dash & Lily

We know it’s Diwali, but you will thoroughly enjoy this Christmas love saga. It stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis in the lead roles. The show released on Netflix this week and is too sweet. You will have the Jonas Brothers surprise performance to rejoice.

5. Modern Family

A show that will bring a smile on your face and leave you emotional too. There is nothing like watching a family drama at a festival to have a dramatic holiday. You should definitely binge-watch this one.

Now, for Diwali 2020, you can enjoy this firecracker shows that will shock your senses:

1. Black Mirror

A show that will tell how you we all are in control of gadgets and technology. It’s a horror show with no ghost or spirit. What scared you is the technology. If you are up for such dark content, you should watch it.

2. Dark

Speaking of dark, nothing better than this German web series. There are three seasons that will blow away your mind with every episode. If you enjoy paradoxical content and solving theories, this one is for you.

3. Game of Thrones

When you watch the show, you will understand why it is called one of the best TV shows ever made. It shows the selfish side of human beings with a period drama format. GoT season 8 might disappoint you, but don’t miss the chills it gives you in the first 7 seasons.

4. Mirzapur

It is one of the best Indian web series that provides entertainment and lots of astonishment. Mirzapur 2 released in October. If you haven’t watched any season yet, you should! Don’t miss out on Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi’s brilliant performances in this wild story of revenge and power.

5. Scam 1992

When you will watch the show, you will understand why people have been talking about it for the past few weeks. Based on Harshad Mehta Scam, the show stars very talented Pratik Gandhi. Watch it to witness how one of the biggest scams happened in India and for Gandhi’s mind-blowing acting.

So, what do you choose for Diwali 2020? Sweet entertainment or firecracker content? Do let us know in the comments section below.

