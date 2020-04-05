Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai & Khichdi Fans, Relive The Early 2000s As Your Favourite Sitcoms Are All Set To Return On TV!

Not just Doordarshan, other TV channels are also re-running their old popular shows as India is under coronavirus lockdown. After Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chanakya, Shriman Shrimati and other famous classics on Doordarshan, the audience can gear up to watch Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi on their TV screens.

Star Bharat has decided to telecast the two popular comedy dramas again. The announcement was made on the channel’s official Twitter handle. While announcing Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the channel revealed how the show is coming back to entertain all after 16 years.

They tweeted – “16 saal baad, Indravadan aa Raha hai milne aapse fir ek baar. Dekhiye Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai April 6 se subah 10 baje. Sirf Star Bharat par, (Indravadan is coming to meet you after 16 years. Watch Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai from April 6, everyday at 10 am)”.

16 साल बाद, रोसेश फिर एक बार आ रहा है आपसे मिलने अपनी कविताओं के साथ!

देखिए 'साराभाई Vs साराभाई', 6 अप्रैल से, हर-रोज़ सुबह 10 बजे, सिर्फ़ STAR भारत पर!#KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/dYcsbmUnal — STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 4, 2020

Another tweet read, “18 saal baat Praful aa raha hai appse milne. Dekhiye Khichdi April 6 se subah 11 baje, sirf Star Bharat par (Praful is coming to meet you after 18 years. Watch Khichdi everyday at 11 am)”.

2002 comedy show Khichdi stars Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, among others. On the other hand, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan in the lead roles. Both the shows were written and directed by Aatish Kapadia.

