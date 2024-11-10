Veteran actor-producer Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan in 1997 on Doordarshan, has now hinted at the show’s return. He shared a teaser that looks like a sequel. However, the same has been getting mixed responses from the masses.

Talking about the Shaktimaan teaser it shows some scenes of Shaktimaan with small children and addressing the crowd. The teaser states that it is time for Shaktimaan to return as darkness and evil prevail over the children of today. They hail him as “India’s First Super Teacher, Super Hero.” We then see a scene wherein Mukesh Khanna, as Shaktimaan, does his iconic spinning movement, which depicts him traveling from one place to another. The actor then can be seen singing praises of legendary freedom fighters like Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose. The backdrop looks like a school premise.

However, not all the netizens were impressed by the Shaktimaan teaser. One of the users said, “Mukesh Ji abhi tak 90s ke time loop mein atke hue hai.” While a user added, “Please Mukesh sir don’t ruin our childhood superhero.” A netizen added, “He himself is ruining Shaktiman. Forget about movie.” A user furthermore said, “He is obsessed with shaktiman like Mere karan arjun ayenge.” Another netizen went on to say, “Yeh shaktiman se bahar nhi nikal paya abhi tak.” A user said, “Mjak bna diya inhone shaktiman ka.” A netizen added, “Your obsession with shaktimaan is never ending. Sorry Shaktimaan.” A user went on to say, “bhai kar tu rha hai .. sharam hame aa rahi .. band karo ab.”

However, some fans showcased their excitement for the project. One fan said, “We are eagerly waiting for Come back of Shaktimaan again..Welcome Back Shaktimaan.” A user said, “You’re my childhood hero.” However,majority of the fans felt that the teaser showed a glimpse of a poor VFX and the veteran actor struggling to recreate his OG aura. Talking about Shaktimaan’s return, Mukesh Khanna is yet to reveal the date when the show’s 2.0 version will be released.

