Whenever we talk about the classic shows in the history of Indian television, CID is one such name that can’t be missed. It enjoyed a glorious run for several years and made a special place in the hearts of viewers. Even today, fans celebrate the cult Indian show by revisiting its episodes on the internet. Apart from such appreciation and love from the audience, the Shivaji Satam-led show is special for one more reason: related to its record in the Guinness Book of World Records. Keep reading to know about its world record!

For those who don’t know, the Indian investigation show started its television journey in 1998. It ran successfully for two decades and ended its television run in 2018. Over the years, it has achieved several milestones and is also the longest-running Indian TV show as per years’ count. Apart from this, it also holds the record for the longest single shot and is still unbeaten.

Two years ago, CID achieved a record for shooting the longest single take in television history. In October 2004, the makers of the show achieved the longest shot (111 minutes) without a cut among television shows. This episode, ‘ The Inheritance,’ was shot in Lonavla in October of that year and broadcast in November 2004. With this, the show entered the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records.

In the Guinness Book of World Records, CID holds the record for the longest television shot since November 2004, which means that the feat has been intact for the last 20 years. If we convert this into days, the show has been unbeatable for 7,307 days.

Meanwhile, after going off the air in 2018, CID is all set to make a big comeback to small screens this year. While the exact date has not been announced, it has been learned that the show will be back on TV in December.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 Ep 8 Review: Narayan + Sudha Murthy + Deepinder Goyal’s 43,275 Crore Bring 0 Laughter – Clearly Money Can’t Buy Happiness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News