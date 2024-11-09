The eighth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomed two huge entrepreneur couples – Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy & Deepinder Goyal and Gia Goyal. While the show offered little humor and some giggles, it however, was another failed attempt to entertain!

In fact, the show fell flat brutally when Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda arrived with their spoofy characters of Kim Kong and Donald Trump. Now, while this was a fresh attempt in the beginning, it has become monotonous, with the sketch offering nothing!

It was followed by Sunil Grover’s Dafli act, which added nothing worth watching for the first time. It seemed to be an act without a script, probably, or a weak script, probably. But the entire show shattered apart barring 10 minutes when Sudha Murthy took the reign in her hands.

Sudha Murthy Should Get A Talk Show Of Her Own!

This woman never fails to amaze me anytime. I mean give her a show of her own, and I can watch it, binge it on loop! Even on a chat show, hosted by one of the funniest man in India, Sudha Murthy was unbashedly and humorously more sane than Kapil Sharma, visibly, generating more laughters!

The sad part was that The Great Indian Kapil Show‘s host Kapil Sharma was not able to connect to her level of humor and did not help it push or shine further. Despite being one of the weakest episodes on the entertainment quotient, I would still want to hope it could have been a lengthier episode with Sudha Murthy bringing some more anecdotes to the table!

Even Neeraj Goyat’s presence added a little ease to this show that was too tight on the laughter. In fact, three entrepreneurs, Narayan Murthy’s 36,600 crore, Sudha Murthy’s 775 crore, and Deepinder Goyal’s 5900 crore net worth, brought 0 laughter in this episode. Clearly, money cannot buy happiness!

PS. I had bright eyes and hoped to watch the promo for the next episode, which features Navjot Singh Siddhu! Yes, I am excited, and my hopes from The Great Indian Kapil Show are still alive!

