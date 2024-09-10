The official trailer of Devara is finally out. There has been a humungous buzz around the Telugu action drama, especially because of the sizzling chemistry between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. But the upcoming release had many other exciting aspects—high-octane action sequences and strong background music, among others. Unfortunately, it did not live up to our expectations, and below is our detailed trailer review explaining why!

The 2-minute 40-second long trailer begins with a glimpse of the fearless Devara, a man who goes to the world of sea to fight for his people. While he transfers his legacy to his son Vara, that seems a next-to-impossible task as his offspring is a mild-mannered man who doesn’t have it in him to fight in the battleground. But there’s a transition into this humungous beast who will take his revenge and make his father proud!

To begin with, there’s an abrupt jump from the father’s introduction to the son. I’d very much give it to the makers that “not all could be revealed in the trailer,” but there could be a smooth transition as, on the one hand, his rival is talking about killing Devara, and then the scene cuts to the weakling, Vara.

Saif Ali Khan is seen as Bhaira, a rival of Devara, but this isn’t one of the killer Saif looks as an antagonist that would have left us pumped. Could this be because the makers did not want him to shine brighter than the leading protagonist? Only time will tell. Janhvi Kapoor (Thangam), on the other hand, plays the love interest of Vara, who is very well aware of his soft behavior. But given the amount of attention she was being used to garner in promos, we expected her role to be more than a one-liner in the trailer.

The Devara: Part 1 trailer could have shined in terms of its larger-than-life action sequences but we’d say the execution isn’t all how we expected it to be. The end scene where Jr NTR is seen on a dolphin; there’s a rise of a hero, but wouldn’t a clear version of him be a visual spectacle to look forward to? One could say the VFX isn’t entirely up to the mark, despite the humungous 150 crore budget. This seems to be a fight between the land and the sea, but are you really clear about who really is the enemy? The Hindi dub by Jr NTR doesn’t look very natural either. And we understand, there’s a language barrier there.

Albeit, It’s been only an hour since the release, and the trailer has already garnered 551K views and over 4,000 comments. The opening day is indeed going to be earth-shattering. The advance booking sales in North America are also roaring loudly. All in all, everything was in favor so far, but here’s hoping Jr NTR starrer does tremendous business after a big opening and does not suffer due to mixed reviews. A strong content is the only hope, as per me.

Check out the official trailer below:

